David Joseph Cross, 36, of Moss Bluff died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence.

David was born in Creole and was a graduate of South Cameron High School and traveled the world installing and repairing robotic arms for Staubli International.

He is survived by his mother, Denise Richard of Iowa, a son, Skyler Cross and a daughter, Scarlett Cross both of Daytona Beach, Florida; a sister Rachel Boutte of Iowa; a half-brother, Joshua Cross of Sulphur; a half-sister, Annalise Cross of Creole, La; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mary Frances Richard of Iowa. He is also survived by an uncle, Gerald Richard, two nephews, Quinton Cross and Nico Boutte and a niece Lea Cross.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday at University Baptist Church. The Rev. Jom Kakiandathil, HGN, will officiate. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 4:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

