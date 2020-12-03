1/1
David Joseph Cross
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
David Joseph Cross, 36, of Moss Bluff died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence.
David was born in Creole and was a graduate of South Cameron High School and traveled the world installing and repairing robotic arms for Staubli International.
He is survived by his mother, Denise Richard of Iowa, a son, Skyler Cross and a daughter, Scarlett Cross both of Daytona Beach, Florida; a sister Rachel Boutte of Iowa; a half-brother, Joshua Cross of Sulphur; a half-sister, Annalise Cross of Creole, La; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mary Frances Richard of Iowa. He is also survived by an uncle, Gerald Richard, two nephews, Quinton Cross and Nico Boutte and a niece Lea Cross.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday at University Baptist Church. The Rev. Jom Kakiandathil, HGN, will officiate. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 4:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 PM
University Baptist Church
DEC
3
Rosary
05:30 PM
University Baptist Church
DEC
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
University Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Denise and Mary Frances I am so sorry for your loss. David was a good friend growing up and will be missed. Please know that our prayers are with you and your family.
Phillip Schwark
Friend
December 2, 2020
Denise, Mary Frances, Leroy and Gerald, please know prayers are being said for all of y’all.
Charlotte Broussard
December 2, 2020
David was such a special person in my life. He found beauty in the small things and everyone. We’ve been through so much together he became my person, my best friend. The world will be a lot dimmer without his big beautiful smile and contagious laugh. To say I’ll miss you is an understatement. Until later.. Fa Duh ❤❤ I love you David
Tonya Hardesty
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Holifield
Friend
