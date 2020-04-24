|
Mr. David Keith Fuselier, 61, of Hathaway, passed away on April 23, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Fuselier will be cremated under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Fuselier was a native of Lake Charles and a resident of Hathaway for the past 33 years. He was the owner of Fuselier Properties. He loved to hunt, fish, cook and play with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy Marsh Fuselier; his two sons, Christopher (Ashley) Fuselier of Lake Charles, and Daniel (Casey) Fuselier of Grand Lake; two grandsons, Cole and Gavin Fuselier; and two sisters, Jackie Shaughnessy of Lake Charles, and Debbie Fuslier of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, E. J. and Beatrice Doucet Fuselier; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Fuslier and Mike Shaughnessy.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2020