|
|
David Lane Harris, 87, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. David worked at PPG Industries for 26 years as a pipefitter, retiring in 1993. Following retirement, he pursued his desire to be a long-distance trucker and enjoyed doing that for several years, seeing the great United States.
On November 3, 1931, in Shreveport, Louisiana, David was the first-born child of Opal Campbell Harris and Starling Willie Harris of Marshall, Texas. His family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he attended Roy Miller High School. In 1951, David joined the U. S. Navy and was stationed in beautiful Rhode Island. During his service, he was able to explore Europe aboard the naval destroyer DD-839 Power during its Mediterranean cruise, until he returned to civilian life in 1955. His desire for traveling and seeing the world was firmly rooted in him following his naval service.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, James Campbell Harris and Paul Daniel Harris. David is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Sonja Anne Harris of Lake Charles, and four children: Karla Harris Brann (Jeff) of Hampstead, North Carolina, Cindy Stovall Qualls (David) of Sulphur, Louisiana, Cathy Stovall McClure of Lake Charles, and Allen Ray "Butch" Stovall, Jr. (Laura) of DeQuincy, Louisiana. David enjoyed his loving grandchildren, Amanda Stovall Lee (Kenneth), Josh Qualls, Molly McClure Morgan (Eric), Michael McClure (April), Callie Qualls Istre (Jordan), Antonio Stovall, and Dawson Stovall. His eight great grandchildren provided him much joy on this earth. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
During his retirement, David enjoyed riding his Harley, often across his beloved Texas and sometimes even across the U.S. into Canada, the childhood home of his beautiful wife, Sonja. Through his adult years, he studied to become a pilot and logged many hours flying locally. His wife, Sonja, will spread his ashes on one last bike ride. Over the years, David considered Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church his spiritual home, spanning back to the days on Alamo Street.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Simple Traditions by Johnson, 3448 5th Avenue, Lake Charles. Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Visitation will be at the chapel on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved husband and father to the doctors and staff of Harbor Hospice, and most especially to Dr. Vali Tari of Sulphur, who saw David and cared for him with gentle excellence and professionalism.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Oct. 21, 2019