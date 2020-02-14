|
On Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 7:35 p.m., the Almighty God in His infinite mercy, called David Levi (Pop) Blaney, 78, to a land that is free from sickness and pain. He has moved on to a more advanced society, a more advanced place, not made or tampered by man's hands but made by the hands of Almighty God.
David was born on May 4, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., to the parentage of Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Evelina) Blaney. He graduated from W. O. Boston High School, class of 1960, serving as class president. David attended McNeese State University where he met and married his loving wife of 56 years, May D. Frank Blaney. To this union, two sons were born.
David joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving eight years, SSgt Blaney and his wife returned to Lake Charles where he was employed at Firestone Rubber Company and Citgo Oil Refinery, retiring in 2008.
David accepted Christ at a very early age. He united with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, serving faithfully for many years in all areas of the church, later uniting with the True Light Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Alvin J. Noel. David especially loved ushering serving as Usher President and President of the City Wide Usher's Union for over 25 years.
David leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, May D. Frank Blaney; two sons, Steve R. (Keisha) Blaney of Reeves, La., and Minister David C. Blaney of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Michael Blaney of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Ella M. Phillips of Long Beach, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Blaney; three sisters, Geraldine Harmon, Norva L. Willmore and Lue Ella Campbell; and five brothers, James Blaney, Sam Blaney, Samuel Blaney, John Blaney and Joseph Blaney.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m., at True Light Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Dr. Alvin J. Noel, officiating. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020