David Manuel
David Manuel


1952 - 2019
David Manuel Obituary
David was called home to be with God, his Father, Oct. 16, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. David was born Sept. 1, 1952, to Selimene Johnson and Shelton Manuel in Eunice, La.
He was a graduate of Lake Charles High and worked as a security guard at St. Patrick's Hospital and Winner's Choice Truck Stop. His favorite football teams to watch were LSU and New Orleans Saints. Our loving brother, David, a follower of Christ, was known by family and friends for his great kindness and compassion. He loved sharing meals with his brothers and sisters and his best friend Jerry Gregory. He will be truly missed, but his family rests with the peace that he is in a better place after battling cancer for several years.
He is survived by brothers, Jonny Manuel, Gil Manuel, Phil Manuel, Matt Manuel; and sister, Jackie Palermo. He leaves to cherish his memory numerous nieces and nephews and his friend, Jerry Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Shelton Manuel Jr., Brine Manuel; and sister, Jane Schultz.
Cremation has been entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019
