Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
David Christ
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
David Neil Christ


1951 - 2019
David Neil Christ Obituary
David Neil Christ, age 68, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in Lake Charles.
David was a native of Lake Charles, born to Emily and Cleve Christ on July 22, 1951. He graduated from Lake Charles High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts from McNeese State University. He served for 21 years as Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a See Bee. David loved the Cajun culture, and being on the water, especially Bayou Choupique. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his daughters, Catherine Bragg Christ, and Alison Mary Jones, both of Portland, Ore.; and his sister, Barbara Nelson of Carlyss, La. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beryl Miller; and his brother, Don Christ.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home at a later time. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019
