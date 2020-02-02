|
|
David Raymond Michna, 80, of Moss Bluff, LA, died at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in his residence.
David Michna was born May 13, 1939 in Racine, WI. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Chenault Air Force Base. Following his discharge from the military, he made Lake Charles / Moss Bluff his home. He worked for Firestone and later retired from Citgo, after over twenty-five years of service, as a high voltage electrician. He was known as "MacGyver" by his coworkers. David Michna was a member of the IBEW #861 and an avid golfer. He will always be remembered for his contagious smile, his humble and honest nature and as a man with a heart of gold.
David Michna is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, whom he loved and adored, Sandra Michna of Moss Bluff; son, Alex Preston Michna of Carlsbad, CA; daughters, Kelli Hyatt and husband Matt of San Pedro, Ca, Lori Michna of Sulphur, Melissa Bonggren and husband Joel of Merritt Island, FL, Michelle Olkowski of Lake Charles, and Melanie Johnson of Oregon; brothers, Thomas Ralph Michna of Hemet, Ca and Michael Edward Michna and wife Jessica of Racine, Wi; sisters, Joann Irene Baker and companion Horst Shuler of Racine, Wi and Patricia Ann Carbonneau of Racine, Wi; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Belva Michna.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. A private burial of his urn will be at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Randall C. Broussard for the help and excellent care given.
In lieu of flowers, please "pay it forward" and do a kind deed in David's memory.
Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2020