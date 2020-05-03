David Ryan "Tougz" Carter, 27, of Lake Charles passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in his residence.

Ryan was born on Dec. 16, 1992 in Lake Charles where he lived all of his life. He attended Sam Houston High School and furthered his education at Unitech Training Academy studying phlebotomy. Ryan was a loving father who adored his two beautiful children. They enjoyed swimming together, riding bikes together, and trips to McDonald's and to the park. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, and cooking. He will be sorely missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two beloved children, Khloe Jane Siriphone of Lake Charles and Bentley Ryan Carter of Moss Bluff; his loving parents, David Carter and Laura and Randy Gary all of Lake Charles; a brother, Joshua Kade Borel of Lake Charles; paternal grandmother, Gertie Carter of Lake Charles; maternal grandparents, Tommy Kolb of Lake Charles and Jeanne and John Moore of Laurel, In; aunts and uncles, Annette Colletta and Kent and their son, Chase of Lake Charles, Angie LaFargue and Shannon, Garrick and Andre Kolb, Melilssa Kolb, and Amanda Kolb all of Lake Charles; and a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Nolan Wade Carter.

A private memorial service will be held in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Brent Keating will officiate.

