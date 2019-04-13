Alvin David Varnado, 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:58 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in his Groves, Texas, residence.

Mr. Varnado was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Minden, La., graduated from DeQuincy High School and graduated from ABI (Apostolic Bible Institute) in St. Paul, MN. He pastored churches in Denham Springs, Vivian, and Haynesville, La., and in Groves, Texas, and moved to Lake Charles forty-five years ago. He managed the Lake Charles City Hall building for thirty-three years under several mayors, while maintaining respect and love from all who worked with him. Mr. Varnado was a longtime member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church, where he was over the Prayer Ministry and maintenance. For several years, he and his wife, Thyra cooked daily meals for the church camp grounds in Alexandria, feeding over a thousand people per day. Mr. Varnado enjoyed photography, gardening, hunting, fishing and building with his hands. He was a kind and generous man of God who impacted many lives throughout his years. He will be missed greatly.

Mr. Varnado is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Thyra F. Varnado; children, Becky Fender and husband Steve of San Antonio, Texas, Barbara Keller and husband Gary of Columbus, Ohio, David Edwards Varnado of San Antonio, Texas, Phyllis Trahan and husband Ronald of Groves, Texas, Bryan Freeman of Ragley, La., Gaylene Holt and husband Mark of Groves, Texas, and Darren Freeman and wife Jana of Groves, Texas; sister, Dr. Janet Trout and husband the Rev. Wayne Trout of Dover, DE; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Dennis and Bessie Grace Varnado; and sisters, Martha Andrus, Bethel Andrus, Ruth Vanover, and Mary Britt.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Eastwood Pentecostal Church. The Revs. Aaron Lopez and Jim Vanover will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary