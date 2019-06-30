Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
David Wayne Meche Obituary
SULPHUR - David Wayne Meche, 61, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
He was a native of Columbus, Ga., and had been a resident of Sulphur for nearly 50 years. David worked for Brimstone Security for several years. He enjoyed talking on his CB radio earning the handle "Hillbilly" or "Rev. Hillbilly" to some, gardening, shrimping, fishing and boiling crawfish for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Donna Meche; his daughters, Tanya Roy and husband, Brian, and Mary Higginbotham and husband, James, all of Sulphur; his siblings, Betty Sartin of Bell City, Donna Gore of Cataula, Ga., Carol Albarado of Sulphur, Mark Meche of Vinton and Kenneth Meche of Carlyss; six grandchildren, Skott Higginbotham, Dalton Higginbotham, Haley Catrambone, Brittany Catrambone and fiancé, Paul Miller, Laura Meche and boyfriend, Hayden Banks, and Hunter Roy; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Higginbotham and Carsyn Banks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton Joseph Meche Sr. and Mary Ann Meche; and two brothers, Mike Meche and Elton Joseph "Joe" Meche Jr.
A Celebration of David's Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hunter Roy, Hayden Banks, Josh Meche, Luke Matthews, Mark Thompson Sr., Brandon Meche and Justin Meche. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
Published in American Press on June 30, 2019
