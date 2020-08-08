1/1
Davie Ann Elveston
1949 - 2020
Davie Ann Elveston, 71, of DeQuincy, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Arnold "Kip" and Nina Vea Flower on April 11, 1949, in Church Point, La. She enjoyed arts and crafts, the outdoors, and traveling to the mountains for vacation. She took great pride in raising her family, whom she loved.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike Elveston of Sulphur, Keith Elveston of Round Rock, Texas; one beloved grandson, Cade Elveston of Lake Charles; one brother, Adrian Flower and wife Anna of DeQuincy; and a sister-in-law, Dianne Flower of Houston, Texas.
Davie Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Elveston; her parents; one brother, Bill Flower; along with her two beloved dogs, Gracie and Gabby.
A Celebration of Davie Ann's life will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Don Shirley and Bro. Joey Franks officiating.
Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Cemetery in Warren, Texas.
Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Snider Funeral Home
AUG
8
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
AUG
8
Burial
01:00 PM
Fellowship Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
3377866000
