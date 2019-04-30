Deanna "Dee" Debetaz, age 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Ponchatoula, La., on April 26. Dee and her family were residents of Lake Charles, for 47 years prior to her move to Ponchatoula in 2017. Dee, the youngest of ten children, was born in Ventress, La., on Nov. 1, 1937. She graduated from Poydras High School in New Roads and attended LSU.

Dee was married to the late Tucker "Coach" Debetaz for 48 years. They were longtime members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven parish. Miss Dee and Coach Tucker were loved by many through their dedicated service and involvement with St. Margaret's Catholic School, St. Louis Catholic High School, and McNeese football. In addition to her treasured role as mother, Dee worked at Guarantee Federal Savings and Loan and served as office manager at Rivers Fence Company for many years. Prior to moving to Lake Charles in 1970, Miss Dee and Coach lived in Hammond, Chauvin, New Iberia and Morgan City.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Ann Beter and husband Brian of Madisonville; son, Paul Debetaz and wife Lee of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Michael Beter (wife Brook) of Lacombe, John Paul Beter of Boulder, Colo., Madeline Debetaz of Jackson, Miss., and Grace Debetaz of Lincoln, Neb.; brother, James Warren "Spike" Major of Ventress; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her many close Lake Charles friends who all loved her dearly. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Tucker; parents, Angelique Robillard and Clebert Major; and eight brothers; and sisters.

Visitation followed by a funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St Mary of False River Catholic Church, 348 W. Main St., New Roads, LA 70760. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at False River Memorial Park in New Roads.

Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.