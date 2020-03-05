Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map

Debbie Miller Wilde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Miller Wilde Obituary
Debbie Miller Wilde, 63, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native of Sulphur, and had been a resident of Moss Bluff for the last seven years. Debbie enjoyed art, especially painting, absolutely loved anything Elvis Presley related, and was a member of the Elvis Presley Fan Club. She attended Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jeremy Thompson and wife Judie of San Antonio, Texas, and Justin Thompson of Allen, Texas; her sisters, Kathy Bertrand and husband Alden of Moss Bluff, and Vickie Farris and husband Jeffery of Alexandria; seven grandchildren, Krysten Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Brooke Thompson, Eli Carroll, Cadence Young, Ireland Little and Tyson Fontenot; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Thompson and Dre'lynn Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wilde; her son, Michael Thompson; and her parents, Ray and Alberta Miller.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Jeffery Farris will officiate. Burial will be in Hyatt Cemetery in Fields. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -