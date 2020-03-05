|
Debbie Miller Wilde, 63, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native of Sulphur, and had been a resident of Moss Bluff for the last seven years. Debbie enjoyed art, especially painting, absolutely loved anything Elvis Presley related, and was a member of the Elvis Presley Fan Club. She attended Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jeremy Thompson and wife Judie of San Antonio, Texas, and Justin Thompson of Allen, Texas; her sisters, Kathy Bertrand and husband Alden of Moss Bluff, and Vickie Farris and husband Jeffery of Alexandria; seven grandchildren, Krysten Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Brooke Thompson, Eli Carroll, Cadence Young, Ireland Little and Tyson Fontenot; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Thompson and Dre'lynn Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wilde; her son, Michael Thompson; and her parents, Ray and Alberta Miller.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Jeffery Farris will officiate. Burial will be in Hyatt Cemetery in Fields. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2020