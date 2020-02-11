Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Debbie Verrett
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Rosary
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Visitation
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Debbie Theresa Verrett


1959 - 2020
Debbie Theresa Verrett Obituary
Debbie Theresa Verrett, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1959, in Lake Charles, La., to Noles and Eunice Verrett. Debbie was very athletic and enjoyed bowling, fishing, swimming, baseball, basketball, dancing and was very successful competing in the Special Olympics. She has been described as a people person who never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her love of McNeese sports and French music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Milton Verret (Eloise), Davis Verrett (Ellen), Nita Diamond, Leroy Verret (Glenda), Mable Soileau (Ralline), Hilton Verrett (Nora), Morris Verret (Linda K.), Delores Kershaw (Larry), Willie Verret (Linda A.); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dorothy Higginbotham, Wilson Verret, Mary Ann Verret and Eva Verret; brother-in-law, Warren Diamond Sr.; and sister-in-law, Ruby Verret.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary and scripture service beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice and Denise and Carla Bartie for their compassion and care.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2020
