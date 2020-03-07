Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Debora Karen Montooth Smith


1959 - 2020
Debora Karen Montooth Smith Obituary
Debora Karen Montooth Smith, 60, of Lake Charles passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home in her husband's loving arms.
Debora was born in Lake Charles, LA on July 22, 1959 to Versie and William Montooth. She grew up in Moss Bluff, and was a 1977 graduate of Sam Houston High School. She enjoyed nature, being outdoors, horseback riding, and dancing.
She will be remembered as loving, self-less, caring, young-hearted, and feisty. She was a stay-at-home mom who adored her family, the Lord, and her friends. She was thought by many to be a mother figure and counselor in times of need. She organized frequent family gatherings, and she made sure that her children always had everything they needed. Her marriage to Bryan was a true testament to the vows of marriage.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 40 years, Bryan Smith; her children, Chad Smith (Amy) of Longville, La, Stephanie Smith-Leger (Kenneth) of Moss Bluff, and Laci Smith of Ragley, La; grandchildren, Hunter, Keaton, Bailey, Cy, Finn, and Mack. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020
