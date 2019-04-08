Deborah Berwick, 61, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Deborah loved movies, traveling, riding motorcycles, concerts and most of all taking cruises. She enjoyed being around her family and friends. Her loves were her family, her great-grandbabies and her dogs, Camo and Bella.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Merle; her four children, Jace Allen Berwick and wife Amy, Jennifer Ann Vick and husband Gabe, Lori Nicole Callegari and husband Gianni and Corey Ellis Berwick and wife Mackenzie; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Jayde, Jerik, Lyndon, Bryce, Hagen, Hannah, Jevin, Emma and Davin; two great-grandchildren, Addelynn and Bryson; two step-grandchildren, Turner and Ryan; three sisters, Linda Boudreaux Comeaux, Melva Kay Buatt and Stephanie Lynn Boudreaux; and a dear to her heart sister-in-law, Lynn Haynes. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Ethel and LeRoy Boudreaux; two siblings, Robby Lee Boudreaux and Sandra Gail Boudreaux; and her granddog, Gretta.

Services for Deborah will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. Cremation will follow under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.