Deborah L. Bailey, age 65, of Dequincy, La passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Deborah was born April 3, 1955 to Wilson Richard and Essie Lou Miller.
Mrs. Bailey enjoyed being outdoors, reading, playing ball, and most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Reginald Bailey; children, Lee and Adam Corbello, Shelley, Reggie Jr., and Raymond Bailey; one cousin Flo Johnston, and two grand daughters.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hixson Snider Funeral Home of Dequincy and internment will be held at Hyatt Cemetery. The family asked that the visitation and services to be by invitation only and would like to welcome anyone to join the services virtually by visiting www.facebook.com/hixsonsnider. Alvin Bailey will officiate at the funeral services.
Published in American Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.