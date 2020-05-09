Deborah L. Bailey
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L. Bailey, age 65, of Dequincy, La passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Deborah was born April 3, 1955 to Wilson Richard and Essie Lou Miller.
Mrs. Bailey enjoyed being outdoors, reading, playing ball, and most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Reginald Bailey; children, Lee and Adam Corbello, Shelley, Reggie Jr., and Raymond Bailey; one cousin Flo Johnston, and two grand daughters.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hixson Snider Funeral Home of Dequincy and internment will be held at Hyatt Cemetery. The family asked that the visitation and services to be by invitation only and would like to welcome anyone to join the services virtually by visiting www.facebook.com/hixsonsnider. Alvin Bailey will officiate at the funeral services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Funeral service
2:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
3377866000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved