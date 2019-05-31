Debra Dellafosse Comeaux, 67, was born April 7, 1952. She was the fifth of 13 children to the late Hardin and Mable (Paul) Dellafosse. Debra was called to eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Debra attended Mossville High School. She is a 1970 graduate of Westlake High School, which was the first class to integrate the school. Debra was a loving family person who would give the clothes off her back for family or friends. She enjoyed company anytime of the day or night and loved having a crowd around. She remembered every birthday, anniversary and special dates. Her favorite pass time was sitting on her porch listening to music and trying to dance.

Debra's life was her grandchildren - there was nothing she wouldn't do for her babies. She enjoyed holidays, especially Thanksgiving, because it meant being around family. Debra also loved drinking coffee and having long talks with her best friend of many years, Ophelia "Tinye" Ceasar.

She leaves to cherish her memories two children, Donald Lee Comeaux Jr. of Lake Charles, La., and Donetta (Dereck) Joseph of Sulphur, La.; one brother, Damon (Stacy) Dellafosse of Lake Charles; four sisters, Christine (Delma) Bennett, Tuwana (Curl) Alfred, Melissa (Patrick) Allison, all of Lake Charles, and Hattie (Johnny) Buckley of Iowa, La.; grandchildren D'Andrea (Sam) Dixon, Dylan Higginbothm, Donovan, Donté and Raven Comeaux, all of Lake Charles, Tyler and Rylee Joseph of Sulphur; two god-children, DeAngela ( Deon) Edmonds of Chicago, Ill., and Tanya (Victor) Lavine of Lake Charles; and a host of uncles, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Debra was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Comeaux Sr. of 35 years; son, Damian Comeau; parents, Hardin and Mable Dellafosse; brothers, Mack, Anthony (Peanut), Otis, Donald and Patrick Dellafosse; one sister, Glinda (Che-Che) Bridgeman; nephews, Charles Bridgeman Jr. and Jonathan (Dub) Buckley; and one niece, Malika Bennett Glands.

Debra will truly be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Visitation will be from 8-11:45 a.m. June 1, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at St. Henry Catholic Church, located 1021 8th Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Interment will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.