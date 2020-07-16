Debra Lynn Doucet, born July 13, 1959, daughter of the late Lenton and Ada (LeBleu) Doucet, passed away in a local hospital, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 61.

Debra was a graduate of Iowa High School and worked for CARC for many years. She participated in special Olympics and was member of the bowling club. Debra enjoyed watching wrestling, riding the side by side, loved going to church, she always had a smile and never met a stranger.

Survivors are her brother, Arthur "Buddy" Doucet (Mary); sister, Lottie Doucet LeBleu; nephews, Joey Doucet (Belinda), Terry LeBleu (Leslie); niece, Tammy LeBleu Trahan; and many great nieces. Debra was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service is Friday, June 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, the Rev. Roland Vaughn, officiant. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Due to new restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people and face masks will be required.

