|
|
Debra Taylor Dupuy, born July 19, 1961, daughter of Larry Taylor and Verna "Blackie" Taylor, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the age of 58.
Debra attended South Cameron and lived in Lacassine for 19 years. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and the Silver Saints at the church. Debra loved crafts, collecting Coca-Cola products. Her loving family will miss her excellent cooking.
Debra is survived by her husband, Irvin Dupuy Jr.; mother, Verna "Blackie" Taylor; sons, Derrick LaFosse (Menieca), Robert LaFosse (Crystal); brother, Bradley Taylor (Angie); grandchildren, Lance, Lane, Grayson, Madison and Lex LaFosse; nephews, Cameron and Everett Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Taylor; brothers, Glyn and Larry Keith Taylor.
Funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with Pastor Wayne Dartez officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
J&B LOGO
Published in American Press on Nov. 27, 2019