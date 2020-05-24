Delbert Edward Calloway Sr.
1930 - 2020
Delbert Edward Calloway, Sr., 90, of Moss Bluff, La, died at 12:42 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. Calloway was born March 24, 1930 in Kokomo, In and served his country stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Moving to the Lake Charles area in 1950, Mr. Calloway worked in retail management at various locations, including Kress, Co., Sears, Mullers and Gaidry's Mens Wear. After his retirement, he enjoyed driving a school bus in Moss Bluff. He was a longtime, active member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church, where he was involved his various committees throughout the years. Mr. Calloway was also a member of the John C. Ayers Masonic Lodge (later #165), where he served two terms as Worshipful Master. He enjoyed his yardwork and took great pride in his azaleas and camellias. He also enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, trips on the Mississippi riverboats and loved life and helping others.
Mr. Calloway is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Calloway of Moss Bluff; son, Delbert Edward Calloway, Jr. and wife Terry of Lake Charles; daughter, Laura Calloway Allured and husband Tim of Lafayette, La; brothers, Richard Calloway and Dave Calloway; grandchildren, Del B. Calloway, Ryan Calloway, and Candace Hood; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved cats, Addie and Talula.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Bernice Aikens Calloway; and three brothers.
His private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Burial will be in New Ritchie Cemetery.

Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
