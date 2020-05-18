Della B Walker
1930 - 2020
LAKE CHARLES – Della B. Walker, born June 10, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph V. and Beatrice (Saucier) Granger, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 89.
Della is survived by her children, Jeanette Breaux; Sandra Mixon (Robert); Marquita Fruge (Mark Painter); Cormet Fruge, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cormet Fruge, Sr; daughter, Monterri Walker.
Della loved arts and crafts. She loved life and was good to everyone she met.
A gathering of friends and family begins Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9 a.m., with a rosary recited at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Burial will be at a later date in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to breast cancer research.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25%, as per state compliance.

Published in American Press on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
MAY
19
Rosary
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
