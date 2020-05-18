LAKE CHARLES – Della B. Walker, born June 10, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph V. and Beatrice (Saucier) Granger, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 89.

Della is survived by her children, Jeanette Breaux; Sandra Mixon (Robert); Marquita Fruge (Mark Painter); Cormet Fruge, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cormet Fruge, Sr; daughter, Monterri Walker.

Della loved arts and crafts. She loved life and was good to everyone she met.

A gathering of friends and family begins Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9 a.m., with a rosary recited at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Burial will be at a later date in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to breast cancer research.

**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25%, as per state compliance.



