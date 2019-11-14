Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Della McGee
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Della Faye (Cannon) McGee


1927 - 2019
Della Faye (Cannon) McGee Obituary
Della Faye Cannon McGee, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in a local care facility surrounded by family.
Della was born on Nov. 19, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas, to Solomon and Mary Castille Cannon. The family moved to Lake Charles during her childhood, where she lived her entire life. She attended St. Charles Academy in Lake Charles. She was a switchboard operator for AT&T for a brief period of time. She is most remembered as "Miss Della," seamstress extraordinaire, owning her own sewing shop, Della's Originals, and making it her career for 50 years.
Della will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was full of life and loved to laugh. She was sassy, spicy, funny, generous and kind, having never met a stranger. People were drawn to her loving spirit, her friendly smile, and sweet disposition. She was also independent and very persistent. She enjoyed cooking, and she particularly enjoyed driving. But, above all else she loved her family and the Lord, and devoted herself to being a living example of His word.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Waylon Gale McGee, Vickie Lynn Singletary (Allen) and Tim Ray McGee; grandchildren, Blake Allen McGee (Anna), Chad Lane McGee (Michele), Nikki Fontenot (Ryan), Shannon Tim Upchurch (Kayla), Matt Jeans, Cash LeBrun, Troy Joseph McGee (Laura) and Stacey Ophelia McGee; great-grandchildren, Talon, Campbell, Maci, Ellie Kate, Reese, Hudson, Micayla, Braxton and Peighton; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Barry Mac McGee.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Doyle Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 14, 2019
