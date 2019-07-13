Della Mae Lemaire, 78, passed away peacefully in a local care facility on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

She was born on June 5, 1941, in Kaplan, La., to Abraham and Claire (Adams) Lemaire.

She was an LPN at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Christus St. Patrick Hospital for many years and finished her nursing career as a home health nurse. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She will also be remembered for her love of the Christmas holiday and as an artist when it came to wrapping Christmas presents. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, swimming, and spending time with her pets.

Those left to cherish her memory include her nieces, Jessica Seligman of Lake Charles, La., and Brenda Hebert of Lake Charles, La.; nephew, Alan Lemaire of Westlake, La.; sister-in-law, Christina Lemaire; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lula Mae Lemaire; brother, Paul Raymond Lemaire; nephew, Warner Lemaire; and niece, Tammy Lemaire.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Published in American Press on July 14, 2019