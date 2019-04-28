Della Rose Janice Weir, 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in a local care facility.

Born Oct. 12, 1931, in Church Point, La., Mrs. Weir was raised in Iowa, La., and lived in Lake Charles since 1948. She worked for a few years at the front desk of the Holiday Inn and was a school crossing guard at College Oaks Elementary School. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Mrs. Weir will be most remembered for her love of her family and friends.

Mrs. Weir is survived by her daughters, Carol Snider and husband Bob of Lake Charles, Cathy Clark of Henderson, La., and Suzanne Monticello of Lake Charles; brother, Wayne Johnice and wife Nancy of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Hope Clark, Rebecca Clark, Janice Monticello, Rob Snider, Scott Snider, James Clark and Jacob Snider; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyle Weir; parents, Leo and Lillian Moreau Johnise; father of her children, James B. Plaisance; and a son-in-law, Bill Clark.

Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Francis LaRocque will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .