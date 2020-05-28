Delmar Bentley, "Dale" passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in his Lake Charles, residence following a brief but harsh battle with cancer. His wife and son were by his side.
Delmar Dwight "Dale" Bentley was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Electra, Texas. At the age of nine months, Dale and his parents moved to Midland, Texas. Dale was 10 years old when his father, John F. Bentley Jr., transferred to a Hunt Petroleum Plant in Kinder, La. There Dale became an avid athlete, participating in three sports throughout Jr. high and high school. Dale was also a member of the Kinder High School Band under the direction of Bill Green.
Dale received his Bachelor of Science degree, M. Ed and Ed. S from McNeese State University, and completed a 42 year career in education. Dale worked at seven schools during his tenure serving as a social studies teacher, coach, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal. Dale frequently commented that he was most fortunate to have been mentored by the best of educators. He worked four years at Louisiana State University at Eunice as Coordinator of Student Affairs and six years at McNeese State University as a Supervisor of Student Teaching. Dale was also a Licensed Professional Counselor and had a private practice for a number of years.
Dale was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he enjoyed serving as a faithful choir member.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Bentley Jr. and Mildred Trout Bentley; brother, Bobby Lee Bentley; fathers-in-law, Leo Lanier and Lou Sattler; and his precious, beloved basset hound, Tuff.
Dale is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sondra " Sonni" Lanier Bentley; son, Mark Bentley and wife Erin; three granddaughters, Charis, Blythe and Amelie Bentley; his mother-in-law, Jessie Sattler; sister, Pam Bentley Rogers; and sister-in-law, Kathi Lanier Rye. Dale is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephews.
His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Burial follow at Liberty Cemetery in Elton, La. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy as per state compliance**
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
