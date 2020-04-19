Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
Creel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Ann (Guillory) Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Ann (Guillory) Reed Obituary
Delores Ann Guillory Reed, 73, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Delores was born in Eunice and lived most of her life in Moss Bluff, La. She was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and maw.
She is survived by her son, Murray Reed and wife Meg of Moss Bluff; daughters, Tonya Simmons and husband Steve of Slidell, La, Vanessa Strickland of Moss Bluff, La; grandchildren Blake Reed and wife Ashley, Lexie Reed and Corey Kober, Alex Gilbert and husband Seth, Ethan Strickland, Ian Strickland; great grandchildren Luca, Stetson, Wyatt and Charlotte.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Abbie and Ella Guillory, and her husband, Herman J Reed; siblings James Guillory, and Dorothy LaPoint.
Service for Delores will be private. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Creel Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -