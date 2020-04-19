|
|
Delores Ann Guillory Reed, 73, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Delores was born in Eunice and lived most of her life in Moss Bluff, La. She was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and maw.
She is survived by her son, Murray Reed and wife Meg of Moss Bluff; daughters, Tonya Simmons and husband Steve of Slidell, La, Vanessa Strickland of Moss Bluff, La; grandchildren Blake Reed and wife Ashley, Lexie Reed and Corey Kober, Alex Gilbert and husband Seth, Ethan Strickland, Ian Strickland; great grandchildren Luca, Stetson, Wyatt and Charlotte.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Abbie and Ella Guillory, and her husband, Herman J Reed; siblings James Guillory, and Dorothy LaPoint.
Service for Delores will be private. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Creel Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020