Delores Kourtney, 75, a resident of Oretta, La., passed from this life on May 26, 2019, in a local hospital.

Maw Tiny, or Simp as she was known by many, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family was the center of her world. She loved playing bingo and eating out with her family. Delores never met a stranger. She was social and outgoing, never putting on heirs and always had a kind word.

Delores is preceded in death by her father, Ben Dupre and wife Jewel; mother, Catherine Moore Crunk and husband Melvin; son, Johnny Lynn Kourtney; sisters, Della Mae Drury and Francis Newmister; and brother, Cecil Dupre.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, B.J. "Sambo" Kourtney; sons, Frankie Kourtney and Michael Kourtney and wife Marla; grandchildren, Garrett Kourtney and wife Brandy, Staci Hollis and husband John D., Mindy Thibodeaux and husband Jason, Cody Kourtney, Tyler Kourtney and Bridget, and Aaron Kourtney; great-grandchildren, Jayce, Andrew, Jordan, Kali, Marley and Harrison; sisters, Della Stuckey, Alberta Gaudet and husband Ray, Betty Waldrop and husband Travis; and brothers, Wallace Dupre and wife Dawn and Roland Crunk.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the sanctuary of the Church of the Remnant. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Pastor Arthur Hemmenway is to officiate. Burial will follow in Oretta Cemetery. Published in American Press on May 28, 2019