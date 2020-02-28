Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Faith Baptist Church
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Faith Baptist Church
Delphine Louise Prejean


1960 - 2020
Delphine Louise Prejean Obituary
Delphine Louise Prejean was born Oct. 4, 1960, in Lake Charles, La., to the parentage of Austin Celestine and Juanita Celestine.
Delphine graduated from Iowa High School and receive her Cosmetology license at Stage 1 Hair School.
She worked in Finances for many years until she stopped working due to health issues. Delphine loved watching Dallas Cowboys, dancing, eating seafood and being with family and friends. She was a very spiritual person who loved God and her new church family at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. Delphine will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two sons, Larry Prejean Jr. (Andrea Prejean) of Lake Charles, La., and Cody Joseph Sr. of Houston, Texas; her mother, Juanita Celestine of Iowa, La.; three brothers, Marvin Celestine (Gwen Celestine) of LaPorte, Texas, Anthony Celestine of Iowa, La., and Broderick Celestine (Collette Celestine) of Iowa, La.; seven grandchildren, Kyndon Navarre, Aleria Prejean, Leyah Prejean, Lane Prejean, Chanti Joseph, Amelia Joseph of Lake Charles, La., and Cody Joseph Jr. of Abbeville, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Austin Celestine.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will start at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. The Rev. Jimmy R. Stevens will officiate. Burial will be in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020
