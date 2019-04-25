|
Demetrius Vernell Jackson Jr., 19, was born June 7, 1999, in Lake Charles, La., to Christina Marie Carmouche and Demetrius V. Jackson Sr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he attended Washington Marion Magnet High School Demetrius was better known as "Big Meat." He was kindhearted and a gentle giant. He departed this life Friday, April 19, 2019, at 7:50 p.m. in a local hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Christina (Koshara) Cotlone; sister, Iesha Carmouche; brother, Christopher Carmouche; grandparents, Helerin Carmouche and Nelson Carmouche Sr.; aunts, Pauline (Gerald) Williams and Nancy Carmouche; uncles, Nelson Carmouche Jr. and Steven Trahan; and one niece, Iyanla Carmouche.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens. Pastor Dwight Barker will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 25, 2019