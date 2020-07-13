Dena Faye Hoffpauir, 59, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Hannah (Kevin) Britt, granddaughters Elyse and Madalyn, great-grandson Greyson, siblings Karl (Cyndi), Vicki (Jeff) Weldon, Don (Shannan), twin sister Donna (Brady) Muth, and Anita Hoffpauir, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Dena graduated from St. Louis Catholic and McNeese State before working in both mosquito control and air quality. Her happiest times were spent with her family, especially her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters. She especially enjoyed the many hours she spent with her granddaughters hunting frogs and minnows. She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Mary and a sister Bonnie Hoffpauir Jones. At Dena's request, her body was donated to LSUHSC. Due to the pandemic, services have not been scheduled at this time.

