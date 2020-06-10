Denise Landry Morgan, 56, of Lake Charles, passed away at 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in a local hospital.

Denise was born on March 20, 1964, in Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and was a 1982 graduate of LaGrange High School. She devoted her life to her two sons whom she adored ever so much. Denise had a delightful, bubbly personality that would fill a room when she walked in. She made friends with anyone who crossed her path and she had great fondness for animals. Denise had the ability to be a natural entertainer and her stunning voice would warm anyone's soul that was fortunate to hear it. She enjoyed singing with her son and sang in bands such as Roc N Doc and Indigeaux Soul. You can also find her performing as a star on YouTube. Denise was a person who took pride in giving to those in need and she did just that until the very end by donating her organs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Devan Dronet (Brittany Chretien) of Sulphur, and Taylor Morgan (Kimberly LeBlanc) and his father, Allen Morgan all of Lake Charles; parents, David and Janelle Porche Landry of Lake Charles; siblings, Leslie Landry (Chris), Damon Landry (Donna) and Donald Landry (Tammy), all of Lake Charles; and nieces and a nephew, Megan Landry, Katelyn Horn, and Nicholas and Grace Landry. She also leaves behind a very special friend and companion, Ed Trahan of Lake Charles.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.

