Private graveside service was held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, for Denise Nicole Boatwright Glorioso. Father George Gennuso officiated.
Mrs. Glorioso, 35, of Lake Charles, formerly of Pineville, passed from this life, Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence.
Denise was a resident of Pineville most of her life, attending Lessie Moore Elementary School and Pineville High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Boosters and the Pineville High School Dance Line. She was a member of Dance by Deborah Dance Company, where she helped teach little girls to dance as well as performing with groups, couples and solos. She was a graduate of Louisiana State University, Alexandria, with a 3.85 grade point average and was mentioned in 2002 – 2003 edition of the National Deans List. She was a stay at home mom and dearly loved caring for her two sons, Kayden and Jaxyn and her husband, Tony, "Love You More!"
She would always check on her children during the night, and they have commented, "Did you check on us last night Mom?" and her reply was always "Yes I did and I always will!" One of D's last text on March 19, 2020, was a text from someone that said she was the most amazing, wonderful mother. Her reply was "My loved ones are so special to me. I cherish everything you say to me. I just wanna be the best I can. As I tell my boys, we are human, so we make mistakes. But I am trying my hardest, but like everyone, I have my faults. Just being human."
She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Thomas Boatwright; maternal grandfather, Jimmie D. "Pep" Worsham; maternal grandmother, Eva Gravier LaCroix; her husbands' grandmother, Carma Glorioso; aunt, Linda "Ninda" Woodruff and cousin Amy Woodruff. We all know when our Lord Jesus Christ came to take her to heaven, she was met at the Pearly Gates with open arms by all those who preceded her in death. She along with those folks will forever be watching over us as she didwhile she was on this earth.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tony Glorioso II; sons, Kayden Glorioso, Jaxyn Glorioso; mother and stepfather, Jana Boatwright and Shawn Basey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony Glorioso Sr. and Karen Glorioso; maternal grandmother, Eva "GG" Worsham; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Boatwright; her half siblings, Shawn Robert Basey, Stephanie Samuels Marcelle (Scott), Michele Lee Taylor and Stephen Samuels Williams; sister-in-law, Angela Glorioso, and children, Keelyn Johnson, Carmine Dennis and Kyndall-Rose Dennis; maternal grandfather, Dalton Coleman; Bell Bell, and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in American Press on Apr. 22, 2020