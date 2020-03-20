|
|
Dennis "Coach D" Adams, 61, was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Mamou, La., to the late Alton Adams Jr. and Ocelia Guillory Adams. A native of Mamou, La., he resided in Lake Charles, La., where he was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He coached Mid City Little League and Basketball/ Football Recreation. Coach D departed this life Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 8:34 p.m. in a Houston hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Amy Allison Adams; two daughters, Chrystal (Germain) McGruder and Marriah Adams; three sons, Printice "PJ" Adams, Shaquille "Shaq" Adams and Antonio Edwards; four sisters, Lorana Mae Adams, Pastor Dr. Barbara Adams, Juanita (John) Guillory and Nita Mitchell; one brother, Clayton Adams; and eight grandchildren. His visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Elmore Garner from noon with his funeral following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020