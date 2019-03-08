It is with deep sorrow that the family of Dennis Bryan Naff announces his passing on Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital in Houston. He was born in 1950 in Lake Charles. He was a loving and generous brother, uncle and great-uncle. We will miss him.

He was a 1968 graduate of Westlake High School, a 1972 graduate of LSU and he received a masters degree in chemistry from the University of Houston.

He worked for many years as a Chemical Engineer before turning to teaching chemistry and physics. He loved teaching, and he also enjoyed listening to music, reading and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Berry and Helen Naff, and a special aunt and uncle, Myrtle and Dean Fuller.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Wayne Fleming; nieces, Laci Hood and Lauri Fleming; greats, Chris Hood, Jonathan Hood, Taylor Hood and Anna Hood; three great-greats, Charlee, Landry and Collins Hood; special cousin, Delores Simmons; and many other cousins and friends. He also leaves a loyal friend, Dennis Keim.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake. Oliver McGuire will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary