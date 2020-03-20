Home

Dennis James LeBato Obituary
Our Brother, Dennis James LeBato, 59, earned his wings and went to be with Our Lord on March 18, 2020.
Dennis was a loving father, brother, son and devoted friend. He loved duck hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Dennis possessed a unique sense of humor and loved laughing and making other people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony C. LeBato and Marlene Hamilton LeBato.
Dennis is survived by his one daughter, Ashely LeBato; two grandchildren, Tegan and Jax; siblings, David LeBato, Karen Lominac and husband Scott, and Mike LeBato; aunt; Betty Guidry and husband Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held privately at Lakeside Funeral Home and burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020
