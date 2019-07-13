Dennis Lee Walker, 75, of Hillman, Mich., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dennis was born Feb. 27, 1944, to the Rev. Ernest and Pearl (Hebert) Walker in Lake Charles, La. Dennis graduated from LaGrange High School, Lake Charles, La., in 1964. After completing the boilermaker apprenticeship program, Dennis worked for Firestone in Louisiana for 14 years. He worked construction jobs around the United States as a member of Boilermakers Local #79. He enjoyed photography and spent three years working for Bill Melton Productions in Manchester, N.H. Dennis returned to Hillman, Mich., and on July 6, 1991, he married Lydia Herrick. He worked for and retired from Hillman Power Company after 14 years. In his retirement years, Dennis worked part-time for AVC Specialists of California traveling to work on boiler repair.

Dennis had a passion for hot rods and old cars and loved spending time in his shop working on and building cars. He and his wife loved attending car shows and spending time with fellow car enthusiasts. Dennis loved to travel and most recently took a 16-day trip down Route 66 in his 1930 Chevrolet. Dennis was a member of Wheels Car Club for many years. He served on the Board of Directors of Brush Creek Mill. Dennis was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and National Street Rod Association. He was awarded Citizen of the Year from the Hillman Chamber of Commerce in 2009. Dennis never met a stranger, enjoyed telling stories, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Lydia (Herrick) of Hillman; daughter, Wendy and her husband Ricky Harrington; four grandchildren, Ashton (Maggie) Boudreaux, Tabatha, Kevin and Hayden Harrington; and four great-grandchildren, all of Johnson Bayou, La.; his father, the Rev. Ernest L. Walker; three brothers, David Walker, Darrell (Cher) Walker, Damon (Marlene) Walker; two sisters, Delane Stanley and Delissa (Guy) Armentor, all of Lake Charles. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Walker.

A memorial gathering will take place in Lake Charles on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Sale Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 4-7 p.m. Cremation arrangements have been handled by the Bannan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brush Creek Mill, PO Box 344, Hillman, MI 49746. Published in American Press on July 15, 2019