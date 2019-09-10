Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hobaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne Hobaugh


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wayne Hobaugh Obituary
Dennis Hobaugh, 77, of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6 listening to Johnny Cash.
Dennis graduated from Sulphur High school in 1959 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He spent most of his career as a banker and stockbroker in the Dallas, Texas area and moved to Tyler, Texas about 12 years ago.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tessa Hobaugh of Tyler, Texas; his brother, Ike Hobaugh and sister, Ola Hobaugh Watzlavik, both of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude and Tessie Hobaugh; and brother, John Hobaugh.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.