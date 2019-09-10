|
|
Dennis Hobaugh, 77, of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6 listening to Johnny Cash.
Dennis graduated from Sulphur High school in 1959 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He spent most of his career as a banker and stockbroker in the Dallas, Texas area and moved to Tyler, Texas about 12 years ago.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tessa Hobaugh of Tyler, Texas; his brother, Ike Hobaugh and sister, Ola Hobaugh Watzlavik, both of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude and Tessie Hobaugh; and brother, John Hobaugh.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019