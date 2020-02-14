Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Derek Lemelle
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Derek Joseph Lemelle


1969 - 2020
Derek Joseph Lemelle Obituary
Derek Joseph Lemelle, 50, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born Oct. 28, 1969, to Frederick and Connie McGee Lemelle in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020
