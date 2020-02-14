|
Derek Joseph Lemelle, 50, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born Oct. 28, 1969, to Frederick and Connie McGee Lemelle in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020