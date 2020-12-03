Devin Joseph Redlich passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 35. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Augustine Catholic Church in Basile with Father Keenon Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Langley Cemetery in Basile.

Devin is survived by his mother, Beverly "Bebo" Goleman Redllich; three sons, Aden Redlich, Maverick Mercer, Jack Redlich; two brothers, Darren Redlich, Reagan Redlich and wife Brenda; one sister, Roxann Brister and husband Keith.; nieces and nephews, Katherine Redlich, Branson Redlich and wife Abby, Piper Redlich, Jason Langley, Chase Brister, Lance Brister, Ava Brister, Reagan Redlich, II, Rhett Redlich, Ridge Redlich; great nephew Raiden Eddleman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Dwaine Redlich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store