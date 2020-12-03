1/1
Devin Joseph Redlich
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devin Joseph Redlich passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 35. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Augustine Catholic Church in Basile with Father Keenon Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Langley Cemetery in Basile.
Devin is survived by his mother, Beverly "Bebo" Goleman Redllich; three sons, Aden Redlich, Maverick Mercer, Jack Redlich; two brothers, Darren Redlich, Reagan Redlich and wife Brenda; one sister, Roxann Brister and husband Keith.; nieces and nephews, Katherine Redlich, Branson Redlich and wife Abby, Piper Redlich, Jason Langley, Chase Brister, Lance Brister, Ava Brister, Reagan Redlich, II, Rhett Redlich, Ridge Redlich; great nephew Raiden Eddleman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Dwaine Redlich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Augustine Catholic Church in Basile
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quirk & Son Funeral Home
2916 Stagg Ave
Basile, LA 70515
(337) 432-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quirk & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved