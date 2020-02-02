|
|
Diana Lynn Williams Smith, 70, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
Diana Smith was born on Dec. 10, 1949, in Baytown, Texas, to Clyde and Pauline Williams. She was a native and lifelong resident of Highlands, Texas, and was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church. We rest in the peace knowing she is with her heavenly father. She was a perfect example of how to love others. She enjoyed spending time with friends, family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; going on vacations and casinos. She lived life to the fullest and was the life of the party. She was always available for anyone no matter how far away or what time of day or night it was. She was considered a second mom/grandma to many people. She considered her friends like family and cherished her time with them. She will be greatly missed by all. Hearing the name Diana Smith will make you smile and laugh from the memory of what she did or said.
Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Mike Simon; sons, Ronald R. Smith Jr. (Paula), Ricky Smith (Rosalyn); daughter, Christy Smith (Jason), Mary and Bryan White; brothers, Clyde Williams (Lynn), Bobby Williams (Bonnie); and sister, Laura Jarvis (Gaylan). She also has 10 grandchildren, Reagan Meuth (Eric), Savanna Smith, Mallory Clingan (Sean), AJ White (Katie), Madison White, Chelsea Barrington (Buddy), Paris Hendry (Gary), Jordan Page (Maggie), Christa Page and Cason Page. She also has six great-grandchildren, Emma, Jaxon, Caroline, Matthew, Luke and Calvin.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Ronnie Smith; and by her parents, Clyde and Pauline Williams.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Highlands United Methodist Church in Highlands, Texas. Visitation is from 11 till 2 with funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Kevin McMachen and Apostle Shawn Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas. Funeral service is under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, La.
Published in American Press on Feb. 2, 2020