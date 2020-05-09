Diane Elizabeth Andrus, 57, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her residence.

Diane was born on April 12, 1963, in Lake Charles, La., to Dale and Dorothy Istre Andrus. She lived her entire life in Lake Charles. She lived a very happy life, and touched many people's lives. She will be dearly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her mother, Dorothy Istre Andrus; and her sister, Mary Shutz of Suffolk, Va.; her brothers, Mark Andrus (Janet) of Baton Rouge, La., Craig Andrus (Cathy) of Austin, Texas, and Mitch Andrus (Manda) of Lake Charles, La. She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Dale Andrus.

In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Service will be officiated by Monsignor Jace Eskind. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

The family would like to give special heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, A'Donna, Anitra, and Inez for their compassionate care and loving kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store