Diane Elizabeth Andrus
1963 - 2020
Diane Elizabeth Andrus, 57, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her residence.
Diane was born on April 12, 1963, in Lake Charles, La., to Dale and Dorothy Istre Andrus. She lived her entire life in Lake Charles. She lived a very happy life, and touched many people's lives. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her mother, Dorothy Istre Andrus; and her sister, Mary Shutz of Suffolk, Va.; her brothers, Mark Andrus (Janet) of Baton Rouge, La., Craig Andrus (Cathy) of Austin, Texas, and Mitch Andrus (Manda) of Lake Charles, La. She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Dale Andrus.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Service will be officiated by Monsignor Jace Eskind. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
The family would like to give special heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, A'Donna, Anitra, and Inez for their compassionate care and loving kindness.

Published in American Press on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Diane will be missed by all of us. She was loved by members of Carc. Our prayers are with you Dot and your family. Our love to you. Kathleen and Scott Pias
Kathleen and Scott Pias
Friend
May 9, 2020
Im so very sorry to hear about DeDes passing away. I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Jesus is holding her in His arms and God has you all in His. Praying that you will feel His presence of calming and comfort.
Love, Linda Holladay
Linda Holladay
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tracie Schilling
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Andrus family. Diane was well loved by you.
Tracie Crowe Schilling
Family
May 8, 2020
My sympathy to the family. I knew Diane for years when she lived in Iota.
Lisa Fontenot
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
I know Didi will be missed by Mrs Dot and all her siblings. My deepest sympathy goes out to you all. I hope all the joyful memories you to share during this difficult time makes the goodbyes easier. God Bless you all during this tearful time.
Love to all, Laura Duffel Landreneau
Laura Landreneau
Friend
May 8, 2020
Janet, I am sorry for your loss. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for you all.
Susie Williams
Acquaintance
