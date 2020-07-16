Diane Louise Lockwood, 67, of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Crossings of Clarity Hospice.

Diane was born at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles, La., to William Elliott Godwin Jr. and Marjorie Erline Godwin. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School and later studied at McNeese State University. She will be fondly remembered by many as Diane, Dinah or DL. She loved her family and family gatherings, was known for having those unique Christmas presents and for being sooo funny/witty/feisty. She loved her music and going to concerts which recently included The Doobie Brothers with some high school friends. For many years, she could be found at the CMA Festival with another group of friends. She loved her class reunions, beach trips with work friends and was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers.

Diane worked with Faulk & Winkler for 11 years, before retiring in December of 2017.

Survivors include her sons, Will Lockwood and Thomas Lockwood of Baton Rouge; her brother, Elliott Godwin (Lori) of Whitehouse, Texas; and sister, Molly Fiems of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Christina Godwin Brookshire (Garnett), Brooke Godwin and Jeff Curry; great-nieces, Peaches and Poppy Brookshire; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Erline Godwin; and her brother-in-law, David Fiems.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or University United Methodist Church, 3501 Patrick Street, in Lake Charles, LA 70605.

