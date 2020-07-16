1/1
Diane Louise Lockwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Louise Lockwood, 67, of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Crossings of Clarity Hospice.
Diane was born at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles, La., to William Elliott Godwin Jr. and Marjorie Erline Godwin. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School and later studied at McNeese State University. She will be fondly remembered by many as Diane, Dinah or DL. She loved her family and family gatherings, was known for having those unique Christmas presents and for being sooo funny/witty/feisty. She loved her music and going to concerts which recently included The Doobie Brothers with some high school friends. For many years, she could be found at the CMA Festival with another group of friends. She loved her class reunions, beach trips with work friends and was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers.
Diane worked with Faulk & Winkler for 11 years, before retiring in December of 2017.
Survivors include her sons, Will Lockwood and Thomas Lockwood of Baton Rouge; her brother, Elliott Godwin (Lori) of Whitehouse, Texas; and sister, Molly Fiems of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Christina Godwin Brookshire (Garnett), Brooke Godwin and Jeff Curry; great-nieces, Peaches and Poppy Brookshire; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Erline Godwin; and her brother-in-law, David Fiems.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or University United Methodist Church, 3501 Patrick Street, in Lake Charles, LA 70605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved