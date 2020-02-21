Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM

Dianne Savant Riley


1952 - 2020
Dianne Savant Riley Obituary
Dianne Savant Riley, 68, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, at CHI St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas.
She was born Jan. 23, 1952, in Lafayette, La., to Mary Savant LaSalle and Oscar Cross Jr. She was a graduate of W.O. Boston High School. She initially began her work career as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, then went on to drive cab service for Liberty and Yellow Cab in Houston, Texas. Dianne was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all and always willing to lend a listening ear. She loved being out everyday meeting new people and spreading the Lord's word to all she spoke with.
She is survived by her sister, Josephine Singleton Clark; her three children, Daniel (Tandra) Marburgh, Lisa Johnson, Claude (Kristen) Brown; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Family, Friends and all whose lives she touched are invited to Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, Feb. 22, 2020, to join in a time of fellowship and love celebrating the well- lived life of Dianne. Viaitation will begin at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020
