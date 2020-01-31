|
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dinah Stagg Richard, 76, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Skip Dean officiating. Visitation will be at the church from noon on Saturday until time of the celebration.
Mrs. Richard passed away at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She was a lifelong resident of Jennings, retired pre-school teacher and member of the First Baptist Church. She was someone who enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, music, attending plays, going bike riding, swimming, seasonal decorating, entertaining at her house, going on picnics and going out to eat. She especially loved spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Olan "Flip" Richard of Jennings; daughters, Vanessa (Scottie) Lopez, Valerie (Mike) Guidry, all of Jennings, Angela (Josh) Guidry of Lake Charles; one son, Vance (Linda) Richard of Broussard; one sister, Ginger (Skip) Dean of West Monroe; one brother, Richard (Susan) Henry Stagg of Monroe; and her 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Priscilla Gravelle Stagg.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020