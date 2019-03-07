Dirus Wayne Bellard Davis was born in Eunice, La., on April 25, 1943, and passed away on March 5, 2019, at her residence in Many, La., at the age of 75.

She is survived by her husband, James Davis, her children, Leesia LeBleu of Moss Bluff, La., Theresa LeBleu of Ragley, La., Anita Dawson of Silsbee, Texas, and Melissa LeBleu Pitre and husband Wendell of Fairmont, Texas; 8 grandchildren, Neko, Sadia, Megan, Rabia, MacGyver, Suliaman, Patrick and Olivia; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Louis Bellard of Lake Charles, La., and sister, Catherine Dearmon of DeRidder, La.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lennis Bellard and Sarah Lange Bellard, her first husband, Wilbur LeBleu, her daughters, Belinda Dawson and Peggy LeBleu, grandchild, Stacy Lynn Martin and her brother, Ernest James Bellard and sisters, Dorothy Guillory and Juanita Manuel.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La., and the funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at Riley Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Ragley, La.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital c/o Donors Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla.