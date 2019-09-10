|
Dolly Marie McCann, 89, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
She was born in Sorrento, La., and grew up in the Hayes and Welsh area. She lived in Lake Charles for 20 years prior to moving to Buller, La. She was a member of the Fenton Baptist Church and the Bayou Belle Homemakers.
She is survived by her son, the Rev. E.J. McCann and wife Nancy of Buller, La.; grandsons, Jason, Corey and David McCann; granddaughters, Summer O'Hara, Beth Hargett and Ashlee McCann; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley McCann; sons, Gene and Chuck McCann; and grandson, Chuck McCann Jr.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019