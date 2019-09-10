Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Marie McCann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly Marie McCann Obituary
Dolly Marie McCann, 89, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
She was born in Sorrento, La., and grew up in the Hayes and Welsh area. She lived in Lake Charles for 20 years prior to moving to Buller, La. She was a member of the Fenton Baptist Church and the Bayou Belle Homemakers.
She is survived by her son, the Rev. E.J. McCann and wife Nancy of Buller, La.; grandsons, Jason, Corey and David McCann; granddaughters, Summer O'Hara, Beth Hargett and Ashlee McCann; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley McCann; sons, Gene and Chuck McCann; and grandson, Chuck McCann Jr.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now