Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Dolores Borel
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Dolores Marie Borel


1931 - 2019
Dolores Marie Borel Obituary
Please join our family in giving thanks to God for the life well-lived by Dolores Borel, a wife of 69 years, a mother of five, grandmother of 24, and a great-grandmother of 35. An authentic Southerner who sipped her tea at 3 p.m. with whoever dropped in. She was a true lady of grace and compassion, her example always pointed to the love of Christ and of one another. We look forward to her intercessory prayers from Heaven.
Dolores Marie Dufresne Borel, 88, of Lake Charles, La., died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in her daughter's residence.
Mrs. Borel was born May 13, 1931, in Wallace, La., and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and active with 4-H when her children were younger. She and her husband, Jerry enjoyed dancing and traveling. She was a gifted seamstress, excellent cook and enjoyed all crafts and crocheting, but her true passion in life was for her family.
Mrs. Borel is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jerry Edwin Borel; children, Linda Polo and husband Arty of Slidell, Patricia Savoie and husband Kent of Sulphur, Kathy Kohrs and husband Rick of Hickory, N.C., Janet Hoover and husband Danny of Baton Rouge, La., and Stephen Borel and wife Sonja of Jarreau, La; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; four sisters; and a grandson, Adam Hoover.
Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Notre Dame Hospice and to Slidell Memorial Hospital for the excellent care given.
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019
