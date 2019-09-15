|
|
Don Allen Breaux Sr., 86, a resident of Lake Charles passed from this life onto his eternal reward on Sept. 14, 2019, in a local care facility.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was self-employed all of his life as a painter. He graduated from Lagrange High School in 1951 and was a boxer who won numerous awards and titles. Don Allen loved to laugh, make others laugh, had a memorable sense of humor, enjoyed food of all sorts, and was the best dancer on the dance floor. He was an avid football fan and was devoted to the New Orleans Saints.
Mr. Breaux is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd R. Breaux Sr. and Lucille Hebert Breaux, and brother, Lloyd "Bubba" Breaux Jr.
Don leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 67 years, Nina "Mickey" Russell Breaux; two daughters, Penne Britt and husband Perry and Kelly Breaux; son, Don Allen Breaux Jr. and wife Sherrie; grandchildren, Meghan Davis and husband Philip, Jessica Breaux, Lance Leis and Logan Leis; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Davis, Laney Davis and Edison Leis.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Pastor Paula Raley is to officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens with military honors.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019