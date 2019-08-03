|
|
Dr. Don Allen Johnson, 79, born April 11, 1940, passed away suddenly on Aug. 1, 2019, at his home in Lake Charles.
Don was born in Lecompte, La. He was a graduate of Oakdale High School, LSU, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Covington Theological Seminary. Bro. Don, as most called him, was a long-time minister of music and other positions before serving as Pastor of 12th Street Baptist Church for nearly 30 years.
Don volunteered as a chaplain for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office and Lake Charles Police Department for many years, delivering death notifications after violent crimes and counseling officers.
Always with a smile on his face, Don was known for his cheerful attitude and for his colorful suits and shoes. He enjoyed playing the piano and singing Southern gospel and 50s music. Don loved his wife, his family, his career as a Pastor, and his dog, Midnight. After retirement, he could often be seen walking his dog and chatting with friends and neighbors.
Don is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Reba; two children, Lynette and James; three grandchildren, Gracie, Declan and Zoey, as well as countless friends who were dear to him.
He was greeted in Heaven by his parents and family, as well as the myriad of people he led to Christ over his life.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Therron Watson and Dr. Jimmy Stevens will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hampton Memorial Cemetery in Elizabeth, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Sunday from noon until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grit and Gracie in honor of his granddaughter who is fighting brain cancer. www.gofundme.com/gritandgracie
Published in American Press on Aug. 3, 2019